Degel Hatorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni issued a scathing rebuke of his coalition partners on Saturday night, amid growing tensions over efforts to exempt all yeshiva students from IDF conscription.

"We made four requests of the Prime Minister over the past two years: One - bring back the hostages. Two - end the war. Three - avoid uncoordinated actions with the United States. Four - ensure that Torah scholars can continue their studies. This is the directive we received from our rabbis, and this is the path of Degel Hatorah," Gafni declared.

Without naming names, Gafni launched pointed criticism at National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

"We see now that we were right. Who was right? The one wearing a kippah, ascending the Temple Mount, inciting the entire Muslim world against us-did that help anyone?" he said.

"And the other one, also with a kippah, who, along with his associates, constantly incites against Torah scholars. Had we listened to these irresponsible voices, the hostages wouldn’t have been released - and I’m not even sure they care."

Gafni continued, "Despite the judges being against us, the senior officials opposing us, and the media inciting against us - the people are with us. Representatives of Degel Hatorah have come from across the country, and I’ve gone city to city - there is a growing closeness to religion everywhere. The public stands with us."

In response, sources close to Minister Smotrich stated: "If Gafni weren’t afraid of losing his grip on the majority of the haredi public - who are tired of his petty, divisive politicking and his persistent attacks on the religious Zionist community, which sacrifices for Torah, the nation, and the land in sanctity and purity - he wouldn’t need to align himself with Yair Golan and Yair Lapid. His rhetoric spreads hatred and division against religious Zionism, especially during the Sukkot holiday."