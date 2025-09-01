Degel Hatorah Chairman, MK Moshe Gafni, today (Monday) called on Shas leaders to open new schools for girls, following the overcrowding in Degel Hatorah schools in Beit Shemesh.

During the inauguration ceremony of the Derech Emuna school in the city, Gafni said: "I know that there are problems here with city high schools, and therefore I call on Shas leaders from this honorable platform - “open new schools, as befits a quality population.”

Gafni explained the need for additional educational institutions due to the overcrowding in Degel Hatorah institutions by implying that Sephardi students are taking up a place they do not belong in. "Our institutions cannot accommodate everyone," he said.

According to him, Degel Hatorah educational institutions are growing, but the space is too small to accommodate all the students: "Your girls need a place to study comfortably and spaciously, without having to crowd into our institutions."

The Shas faction responded: "Shas’ mission in life is to establish excellent educational institutions for the Sephardi public, and it has been doing so with great success throughout the country for decades. Kudos to Rabbi Moshe Gafni, who made it clear how important it is that Shas continues to be strong and independent, and how much the Sephardi public cannot rely on any other party to take care of it."