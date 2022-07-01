Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Friday bid farewell to outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who stepped down from his position on Thursday.

"Thank you, Naftali Bennett," she said in a statement. "Thank you for the fact that the fields around Gaza are green and not burned. Thank you that the Iranians are shaking. Thank you for managing coronavirus so exactly, and without lockdowns. And thank you for managing the Flag Parade with strength."

"Thank you for not backtracking in the face of the world's leaders, and not agreeing to a terror state. Thank you for loving everyone and seeing everyone as partners. And thank you for the long journey, filled with successes and also with obstacles.

"I have known you for 16 years. There was not a single day in which you did not think about our country as the top priority. As you acted in Lebanon, so you acted in the Knesset and in the Prime Minister's Office. You were always willing to sacrifice everything for the sake of the State of Israel.

"I know that even now, you will not stop. You will continue with your head held high, Naftali. Thanks to you, everyone knows that a stormy country like our Israel can be run with security, responsibility, and pleasantly.

"You gave so much of yourself. Now breathe."