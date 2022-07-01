IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Police forces on Thursday night conducted counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria.

During operational activity in the town of ad-Dhahiriya, the soldiers apprehended two suspects.

In addition, the soldiers operated in the town of Yamun and in the Askar Camp, and apprehended two additional wanted suspects.

Following their apprehension, the four individuals were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

No IDF injuries were reported.