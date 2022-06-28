Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Halhul, Doha, Silat al-Harithiya, Adic, Abu Dis and Al-Yamun.

During operational activity in the city of Hebron, the soldiers apprehended three terror suspects and confiscated two hunting rifles and other weapons. A number of suspects were spotted hurling rocks at the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal means.

Additionally, a number of suspects hurled explosive devices at IDF soldiers operating to apprehend two terror suspects in the town of Jaba. Gunshots were also heard in the area. The soldiers responded with fire.

No IDF injuries were reported.

A total of 10 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended overnight.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further processing.