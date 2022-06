At least 10 people were killed and over 234 were injured from a toxic gas leak at the Port of Aqaba Monday, the Jordanian news agency Petra reported.

The gas leaked from a storage tank which fell while being transported. A team of specialists was called in to deal with the leak.

Authorities say the leak is now under control.

The Port of Aqaba, which is Jordan's only port, is located across from the Israeli city of Eilat on the Red Sea,