Former US President Donald Trump denied on Friday that he had called his Vice President, Mike Pence, a “wimp”, as one former White House assistant testified to the House committee probing the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Speaking at a gathering of Christian conservatives in Nashville, Trump said Pence "did not have the courage to act."

But in response to testimony from numerous Trump aides about a "heated" January 6 phone call between Pence and Trump, in which Trump called Pence a "wimp", the former President said, "I never called Mike Pence a wimp. Mike Pence had a chance to be great."

"He had a chance to be frankly historic, but just like Bill Barr and the rest of these weak people, and I say it sadly because I like him, but Mike did not have the courage to act," added Trump.

Trump also accused the Jan. 6 committee of "knowingly spinning a fake and phony narrative."

Aides to Pence who testified at Thursday’s hearing of the Jan. 6 committee said that Trump pressured Pence to overturn his 2020 election defeat despite being told repeatedly it was illegal to do so.

The hearing featured several clips of some of the thousands of Trump supporters who descended on the Capitol after a rally in which Trump repeatedly criticized Pence, chanting for Pence to be pulled out of the building or hanged.

