Former US President Donald Trump denied on Friday that he had called his Vice President, Mike Pence, a “wimp”, as one former White House assistant testified to the House committee probing the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
Speaking at a gathering of Christian conservatives in Nashville, Trump said Pence "did not have the courage to act."
But in response to testimony from numerous Trump aides about a "heated" January 6 phone call between Pence and Trump, in which Trump called Pence a "wimp", the former President said, "I never called Mike Pence a wimp. Mike Pence had a chance to be great."
"He had a chance to be frankly historic, but just like Bill Barr and the rest of these weak people, and I say it sadly because I like him, but Mike did not have the courage to act," added Trump.
Trump also accused the Jan. 6 committee of "knowingly spinning a fake and phony narrative."
Aides to Pence who testified at Thursday’s hearing of the Jan. 6 committee said that Trump pressured Pence to overturn his 2020 election defeat despite being told repeatedly it was illegal to do so.
The hearing featured several clips of some of the thousands of Trump supporters who descended on the Capitol after a rally in which Trump repeatedly criticized Pence, chanting for Pence to be pulled out of the building or hanged.
The committee held its first public hearing last Thursday, with members laying out their case against Trump to show how he relentlessly pushed his false claims of a rigged election despite multiple advisers telling him otherwise and how he intensified an extraordinary scheme to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
Last week’s hearing included a video deposition by Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who said she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election.
The former President responded to his daughter’s comments on Friday and said, "Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)."
Earlier this week, the committee held its second hearing, and played testimony from Barr in which he claimed Trump became increasingly “detached from reality” following the election.
