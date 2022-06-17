Two teenagers have been arrested for the brutal assault of an 18-year old Jewish man in Brooklyn in May.

The 16 and 14-year old allegedly attempted to force the victim to say “Free Palestine.” When he refused, they punched him, the New York Daily News reported.

Police arrested both suspects and charged them with a third-degree assault as a hate crime for the May 10 assault.

The two teens, along with three other boys, walked up to the yeshiva student, who was dressed in traditional Jewish clothing, in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 2 p.m. where they confronted him.

After he refused their demand to say “Free Palestine,” one of them punched him in the right eye, according to police.

The NYPD announced the arrests of the two suspects on Wednesday. However, the 14-year old was originally arrested on May 20. Besides the initial charge, he was also charged with first-degree harassment as a hate crime. The 16-year old was charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime.