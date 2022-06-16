One of the most prominent figures mediating between the Likud party and MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) is United Torah Judaism chief MK Moshe Gafni, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

Gafni has spoken with Orbach several times recently, in an attempt to convince him to switch sides and leave the coalition, the report added.

According to the report, Gafni is even willing to serve as a guarantor for the various commitments that the Likud will make to Orbach, both in terms of positions promised to him and in terms of the essential issues which Orbach is demanding agreement to.

There is a lack of faith between Orbach and the Likud members, due to their less-than-ideal relationship caused by the harsh attacks exchanged in the past year, since Orbach became a member of Israel's coalition.

Earlier this week, Orbach announced that he will not vote with the coalition until the Judea and Samaria regulations are passed. On Thursday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asked Orbach not to shake the boat, and to remain in the coalition at least until after US President Joe Biden's visit next month.