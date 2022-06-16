The leaders of the European Union's three biggest countries, Germany, France and Italy, are expected to arrive in Kyiv on Thursday to show their backing for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country, Reuters reported.

The visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has taken weeks to organize with the three men looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war.

The expected trip, which has not been announced for security reasons, comes a day before the European Commission is due to make a recommendation on Ukraine's status as an EU candidate, something the biggest European nations have been lukewarm about.

Speaking in Romania on Wednesday, Macron said it was time for Europe to reassure Ukraine over its EU ambitions.

"We are at a point when we need to send clear political signals, us Europeans, towards Ukraine and its people when it is resisting heroically," he said, without giving details.

Kyiv has criticized France, Germany and, to a lesser extent, Italy, for alleged foot-dragging in their support for Ukraine, accusing them of being slow to deliver weapons and of putting their own prosperity ahead of Ukraine's freedom and security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to push his visitors to send more arms to help his hard-pressed army withstand the Russian invaders, according to Reuters.