The Israel Innovation Authority on Wednesday will hold a special display of a new drone technology being rolled out.

The display will be held in the Ramat Aviv neighborhood of Tel Aviv.

During the rollout, a drone will fly from a starting point several hundred meters from landing site, carrying a box containing in it champagne bottle and two glasses.

A few minutes later it will land on a special mailing distribution facility that automatically intercepts the package and distributes it to the appropriate mail box – sending the recipient an email that the package arrived with a link that will enable opening the mailbox when he is in close proximity.

Experts from the Israel Innovation Authority will be on site, and will brief on the new developments and their implications for industry adaptation.