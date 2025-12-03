The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday announced a new task force for the US military’s first one-way-attack drone squadron based in the Middle East.

CENTCOM launched Task Force Scorpion Strike (TFSS) four months after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directed acceleration of the acquisition and fielding of affordable drone technology. TFSS is designed to quickly deliver low-cost and effective drone capabilities into the hands of warfighters.

The new task force has already formed a squadron of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones currently based in the Middle East.

LUCAS drones deployed by CENTCOM have an extensive range and are designed to operate autonomously. They can be launched using various mechanisms, including catapults, rocket-assisted takeoff, and mobile ground and vehicle systems.

“This new task force sets the conditions for using innovation as a deterrent,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. “Equipping our skilled warfighters faster with cutting-edge drone capabilities showcases US military innovation and strength, which deters bad actors.”

In September, CENTCOM launched the Rapid Employment Joint Task Force (REJTF) led by its chief technology officer to fast-track processes for outfitting deployed forces with emerging capabilities.

The joint task force is coordinating innovation efforts among Service components in three focus areas: capability, software, and tech diplomacy.

TFSS’s efforts to build the one-way-attack drone squadron are led by personnel from Special Operations Command Central and align with REJTF’s capability focus area.