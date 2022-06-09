Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot has decided to run for the Knesset in the next elections and he will officially announce this when new elections are called.

Eizenkot has informed his associates about his decision, and it is believed that he will not form a new party but rather will join an existing party.

The former Chief of Staff has been in contact with the leaders of several parties already, with the most serious talks taking place with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, chairman of the Yesh Atid party. Defense Minister Benny Gantz also offered Eizenkot to join his Blue and White party.

Although he rarely makes comments on political issues, Eizenkot is identified with the political center.

Before the most recent election, former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon said he would be running together with Eizenkot.

Eizenkot, however, poured cold water on those comments and ultimately did not run for the Knesset.