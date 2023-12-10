The IDF on Saturday announced the death of Sergeant Maor Cohen Eisenkot, nephew of former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

Maor Cohen Eisenkot fell while fighting in Gaza, one day after the former Chief of Staff lost his son in Gaza.

Maor fell together with Staff sergeant Jonatan Dean Haim, Jr., when an explosive device detonated in a mosque. In that incident, a commander and two soldiers were injured.

Cohen, age 19 from Eilat, is the son of Sharon Eisenkot, Gadi Eisenkot's sister. He fought in Battalion 12 of the Golani Brigade, and fell in battle in southern Gaza.

Haim, age 25 from Ramat Gan, fought in Engineering Battalion 603 of Brigade 7, and fell in battle together with Cohen, in southern Gaza.