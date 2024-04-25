Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party, harshly criticized his former political partners, Minister Benny Gantz and MK Gadi Eisenkot of the National Unity party.

Speaking to 103 FM Radio, Lapid claimed that there is no longer any importance in Gantz and Eisenkot remaining in an emergency government together with the coalition parties.

"They are keeping an illegitimate and failing government alive," Lapid claimed to the radio station. "They are not influencing anything. So go home and let us work to bring down this government."

Lapid also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must find a way to make a hostage deal: "The entire issue isn't managed, because because the government is unfit and needs to go home. At any rate there is no war right now, so make a deal and bring home the hostages - that is your obligation," he sad.

Israel has been willing to reach compromises with the Hamas terror group in order to bring home the 133 hostages still in Gaza. However, Hamas is offering to release only 20-40 hostages in a potential deal, and has said that they do not know where these hostages are located, or who among them, or how many, are still alive.

Hamas has also set, as a precondition to a prisoner swap, that Israel agree to immediately end the war, maintain a permanent ceasefire, and completely withdraw its military from Gaza.

Under these preconditions, Hamas would be able to rebuild, rearm, and keep its promise of carrying out another "7/10," massacring, raping, torturing, and kidnapping Israelis.

The terror group has promised to carry out as many "October 7ths" as necessary in order to destroy the Jewish state.