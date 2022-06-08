Deputy Minister of Religious Services Matan Kahana on Tuesday blasted MK Idit Silman after she voted in the Knesset against his appointment as minister.

"Her claims of caring about issues of religion and state are not serious. She was looking for some sort of way to get off the ledge so she used the excuse of religion and state," Kahana told Radio 103FM in an interview.

"It is a pity that she chose to join the side of those who used violence against her," he added.

"MK Silman yesterday proved beyond any shadow of a doubt that she does not want to be part of the Yamina list. She voted against my reappointment as Minister of Religious Services, she voted against all the things we signed in the coalition agreements and that for an entire year she was the one that fought to promote," charged Kahana.

"The issue of whether or not I will be a minister is not that dramatic. I do see that my presence in the Knesset is significant, it is important that I am in this arena. It also shows to the coalition that Yamina is serious, that we believe in this government. I think it's important," he concluded.