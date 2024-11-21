Israeli President Isaac Herzog commented on the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant.

"This is a dark day for justice. A dark day for humanity. Taken in bad faith, the outrageous decision at the ICC has turned universal justice into a universal laughing stock. It makes a mockery of the sacrifice of all those who fight for justice - from the Allied victory over the Nazis till today," the President stated.

According to him, the decision, "Ignores the plight of the 101 Israeli hostages held in brutal captivity by Hamas in Gaza. It ignores Hamas’ cynical use of its own people as human shields. It ignores the basic fact that Israel was barbarically attacked and has the duty and right to defend its people. It ignores the fact that Israel is a vibrant democracy, acting under international humanitarian law, and going to great lengths to provide for the humanitarian needs of the civilian population.

"Indeed, the decision has chosen the side of terror and evil over democracy and freedom, and turned the very system of justice into a human shield for Hamas’ crimes against humanity.

"This cynical exploitation of the international legal institutions reminds us once again of the need for true moral clarity in the face of an Iranian empire of evil that seeks to destabilize our region and the world, and destroy the very institutions of the free world.”

The Prime Minister's Office said that "the antisemitic decision of the International Criminal Court is akin to the modern-day Dreyfus trial and will end like it. Israel rejects with contempt the absurd and false accusations and indictments against it by the International Criminal Court, which is a politicized and discriminatory body."

"There is no more justifiable war than the one Israel has been waging in Gaza since October 7, 2023. The decision was made by a corrupt prosecutor who is trying to save his own skin from the serious charges of sexual harassment against him, and by biased judges motivated by antisemitic hatred of Israel."

Head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Liberman, criticized the arrest warrants, stating: "The Court today provided additional evidence of the double standard and bias of the international community and UN institutions," he said. "The State of Israel will not apologize for defending its citizens and is committed to continuing the fight against terrorism without compromise."

MK Matan Kahana, said that, “The decision of the International Criminal Court in the Hague is outrageous and lacks basic discernment between good and evil. There is no more justifiable war than our fight against Hamas. Israel's struggle against the terrorist organization Hamas does not only concern us, but is a fight for the entire free world. Our war against evil is for the entire Western world. It's a shame that the Hague supports the dark side of history."

Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, responded: "Issuing an arrest warrant against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant is a disgrace, but not surprising at all. The International Criminal Court in the Hague has once again demonstrated that it is antisemitic from beginning to end. This is absolute madness. I support the Prime Minister in his just war. The response to the arrest warrant is sovereignty over all areas of Judea and Samaria, settlement in all parts of the Israel, and cutting ties with the terrorist Palestinian Authority."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar tweeted "A dark moment for the International Criminal "Court" (ICC) in The Hague, in which it lost all legitimacy for its existence and activity. It acted as a political tool in the service of the most extreme terrorists working to undermine peace, security, and stability in the Middle East. This so-called “court” issued absurd and unauthorized warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and its former Defense Minister Galant, despite Israel not being a member of the court."

"These warrants are not merely personal attacks against them; in essence, they are an assault on Israel’s right to defend itself. This is an attack on the most threatened and targeted nation in the world—also the only country in the region openly called for and acted against by other nations seeking its elimination."

"From a moral perspective, this represents a moral eclipse that turns good into evil and serves the forces of evil."

"From a political perspective, issuing warrants against a state that operates in accordance with international law is a reward and encouragement for the axis of evil, which blatantly and consistently violates it."

"Decent nations and every moral person in the world must unequivocally reject this injustice."