The Knesset rejected a bill extending Israeli law in Judea and Samaria for a further five years Monday night, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the coalition.

Coalition members Mazen Ghnaim of Ra'am and Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi voted against the law, while Yamina's Idit Silman was absent from the vote.

If the measure fails to pass additional readings, it will mean that along with a number of security concerns, Israeli citizens living in communities beyond the "Green Line" will cease receiving health insurance and individuals committing crimes within pre-'67 borders may be able to find refuge in Judea and Samaria.

Following the failed vote, Likud faction head MK Yariv Levin said he believed this puts the "nail in the coffin" as far as the current government is concerned.

"This means the end for this failed government that's incapable of passing Zionist legislation and has no right to exist," he wrote on his Twitter account. "I call on all the right-wing voters to return home and elect a [true] rightist government," he added.

The Likud echoed Levin's rhetoric calling on Bennett to "hand back the keys and pack [his] bags."

"It's over. The time has come to return Israel to the Right," posted the official account of the Likud party.

Chairman of the Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich said the vote meant the government could not continue functioning.

"Tonight's vote once again proves that this government depends on anti-Zionist [MKs] and cannot provide for the basic security needs of the Jewish people. Thank G-d we're one step closer to getting rid of this coalition. Good riddance to the Bennett-Abbas-Tibi alliance," he wrote.

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir joined Smotrich in welcoming the results of tonight's vote.

"I pray that this vote brings us one step closer to the end of the experiment that Bennett and Lapid conducted on the Israeli public, and that a truly right-wing government takes its place," he posted.

Meanwhile, Bennett and other members of the Yamina party lashed out at members of the opposition.

"Ben-Gvir, Gafni, and Amsalem have joined [Ahmad] Tibi and Joint List MK Cassif to oppose the citizens of Judea and Samaria for the personal interests of Netanyahu," the party said in a statement.

"The Likud would burn the country down for him," they continued. "This law, [like others attacked by the opposition] will eventually pass."

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid voiced confidence the measure would pass in its second round of voting.

"We'll come back stronger and get it passed," he wrote on his Twitter account.