Coalition leaders are beginning to despair of securing a majority to vote in favor of the Judea and Samaria law, which is scheduled to be brought for a vote in the Knesset tonight.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar presented the regulations and said: "On July 1, elementary school and kindergarten students will go on summer vacation, will 3,500 security prisoners who are currently staying at IPS facilities in the State of Israel also go free with them? The answer to this largely depends on whether the bill that the Knesset will vote on tonight will pass."

He said: "This is foundational and comprehensive legislation and the approval of the bill is critical to maintaining public and legal order in Judea and Samaria. This is not just another law, but the operating system of the rule of law in Judea and Samaria. The importance of the regulations is to regulate the legal status of half a million Israeli citizens living in Judea and Samaria. But not only that. The regulations contain other critical arrangements that are essential for the functioning of the State of Israel and the security of Israeli citizens. All life in Judea and Samaria depends on this legislation."

"These are regulations whose continued validity is critical to maintaining public order in Judea and Samaria. Without them, the area would become a jungle, and a refuge for criminals. Israeli citizens living in Judea and Samaria will lose their most basic rights, and will live in chaos. The security of Israeli citizens in Judea and Samaria and Israeli citizens in general - requires the passage of the law.

Sa'ar attacked the opposition, saying: "Failure to pass the law also means undermining the ability to conduct security investigations. The responsibility of all elected officials is being put to the test at this time, regardless of his political affiliation and political outlook. I do not think there is any public interested in anarchy and crushing Israel's connection to Judea and Samaria, and that is what you are unfortunately striving to do."

In recent hours, consultations have been taking place between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas.

MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of Meretz said she would not support the Judea and Samaria law. "I will not vote in favor of renewing regulations that perpetuate the occupation. "he continuation of the coalition is important to me, but I cannot vote for such a law," she told Channel 12 News.

MK Idit Silman will vote against also vote against the bill. Coalition leaders had hopes she would abstain, giving them more leeway to assemble a majority to pass the legislation.

The Yamina party sent threats against Silman and warned it that if she threatened the survival of the coalition by voting against the Judea and Samaria law, she would be expelled from the faction in the coming days.