Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) has proposed changes to the school vacation schedule which would make it similar to that of the haredi school system, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to Channel 12 News, Liberman has agreed to increase teachers' pay, in exchange for their acceptance of his plan.

Under the new plan, which has been dubbed, "August-Tishrei," school would continue throughout July, and only break for August. School would then restart in September, but the entire Jewish month of Tishrei, which contains all the fall holidays, would be a vacation month, with no school at all. An additional two weeks of vacation would be added either just before or just after the holidays.

While continuing school throughout July would cost teachers 21 vacation days, 17 of these would be returned during Tishrei, when the school days between holidays are canceled.

The remaining four vacation days will be elective vacation days, and teachers will be able to choose which days to take off.

Under the new plan, the vacation schedules will be published three years in advance.

In years when the holidays fall out at the beginning of September, the second month of vacation will connect to the month of August, and the additional vacation days will be before Tishrei, and not after it.