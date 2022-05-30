Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman on Sunday rejected the remarks of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in which he said that "Jerusalem is a unified city."

The spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in a press statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency that "East Jerusalem and all its holy sites will remain the eternal capital of the state of Palestine under the United Nations resolutions and international law."

"Security and stability would never be achieved in the region as long as Israel continues its war on the Palestinian people and their land," he stated.

Abu Rudeineh added the only way to achieve stability and everlasting peace is "to gain the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, mainly establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital."

"The Israeli remarks will never give legitimacy to the occupation of the city of Jerusalem," he noted, adding that the US is requested to bear its responsibilities "to stop the Israeli violations and stop its double-standard policy."

Abu Rudeineh’s comments came after Bennett, speaking at the state ceremony for Ethiopian Jews who perished on their way to Israel, said, “On this day we commit ourselves: Jerusalem will never again be divided; the people of Israel will never again be divided.”