Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded in his address at the state memorial ceremony for Ethiopian Jews who perished on their way to Israel to the comments of Rabbi Meir Mazuz, Rosh Yeshiva of the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, who called Ministers Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman "worse than Nazis."

"On Jerusalem Day we mark not only the unity of our capital but also the unity of our people. On this day we pledge: Jerusalem will never be divided again, the people of Israel will never be divided again. Even in the heat of our arguments, we must never compare our brethren to the worst of our oppressors," Bennett said.

"We must guard our tongues from evil. We are brothers. Right and left - we are brothers. Religious and secular - we are brothers. Sephardim, Ashkenazim, Ethiopians - we are brothers," the prime minister added.

In a weekly lecture to yeshiva students, Rabbi Mazuz said: “We have bad people. Were waiting for the day they will pass from this world. "Whoever wants to join Liberman, Lapid ... the 'alternate' prime minister. This is a replacement (haluf). In Arabic haluf means a pig."

He accused Lapid and Liberman of "attempting to choke the yeshiva students while giving as much as possible to the Arabs."

“They are traitors to their people, they hate their people. They’re worse than the Nazis — the Nazis loved their own people; but they hate their people,” he said.

"They want to destroy children, the elderly, the Torah scholars, when it is through the merit of the Torah that we have survived for the last 2,000 years.