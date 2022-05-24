A well known restaurant in north London has been targeted with antisemitic graffiti.

Michaels Brasserie, whose owner Michael Levi is Jewish, had its front window spray painted with the phrase “Free Palestine” in yellow and black paint. The vandalism occurred between the night of Saturday May 14 and early Sunday, the UK Jewish News reported.

According to Levi, the establishment had no outward signs that its owner was Jewish due to having removed the mezuzah on the front door recently after it broke.

Levi discovered the graffiti after entering the building at 6:30 a.m. to begin baking bread. He contacted police who took photos of the crime scene.

”I can’t really get angry with people who choose this path. I just feel ashamed and hurt, and upset. We are just try to live our lives doing the best we can … and then this,” Levi, who received his chef training at Le Cordon Bleu and has worked at top restaurants in London, told the Jewish News.

Levi added he will be putting up a mezuzah on the front door as soon as he can.