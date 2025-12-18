Police in the United Kingdom have arrested two people “for racially aggravated public order offences” after they allegedly “shouted slogans involving calls for intifada” during a pro-Palestinian Arab protest in central London, reported the BBC.

According to the Metropolitan Police, five people in total were detained. One was arrested for obstructing the arrests of those shouting slogans, while two others were held for public order offences, one of which was “racially aggravated.”

The arrests come shortly after both the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police announced that they would arrest individuals carrying placards or chanting the phrase “globalize the intifada”.

In a statement issued after Sunday’s terror attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, the police said, “Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed - words have meaning and consequence. We will act decisively and make arrests.” The forces also referenced the October attack on the Manchester synagogue.

The joint statement explained that “we know communities are concerned about placards and chants such as ‘globalize the intifada’ and those using it at future protests or in a targeted way should expect” the two forces “to take action.”

“Frontline officers will be briefed on this enhanced approach,” the statement continued. “We will also use powers under the Public Order Act, including conditions around London synagogues during services.”

The UK’s Chief Rabbi described the new policy as “an important step towards challenging the hateful rhetoric we have seen on our streets, which has inspired acts of violence and terror.”

Police have increased visible patrols and security around synagogues, schools, and community venues in London and Greater Manchester.

Jewish community organizations welcomed the tougher stance. The Board of Deputies of British Jews said, “We strongly welcome this necessary intervention.” It added, “We have long warned that people chanting slogans like ‘globalize the intifada’ are inciting violence, and we have been making the case for robust enforcement in relation to this slogan with government at all levels for some time.”

Gideon Falter, chief executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism, said police chiefs “are only now waking up” after “two years of repeatedly excusing calls to ‘globalize the intifada’.” He added that “banning this one chant is a useless token measure” and questioned “how they will possibly enforce this ban.”