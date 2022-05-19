MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) on Wednesday called on Public Security Minister Omer Barlev to order the cancellation of the Flag March which is scheduled to take place in Jerusalem on May 29.

The call came following Barlev’s decision to permit the Flag March to proceed along its usual route through the Damascus Gate towards the Western Wall.

"The Israeli government insists on pouring fuel on the fire - at a bloody price. The racist ‘Flag March’ is a nationalistic celebration of incitement and setting the area on fire," tweeted Touma-Sliman.

"A march of thousands of instigated right-wing activists on the streets of occupied East Jerusalem is a finger in the eye of the entire Palestinian people," she said.

"After the murder of [Al Jazeera journalist] Shireen Abu Aqleh, and the brutal attack on her funeral - the Jerusalem police are looking for more victims and more repression. We call on the Minister of Public Security and the Commissioner to stop the madness and walk back the decision to approve the dangerous march," she added.

A similar position was expressed by the chairman of the Joint List Party, Ayman Odeh.

"The Flag March is an excuse for the far right to set fire to the area, riot in the streets and call for death to the Arabs under the auspices of the police," he charged.