Public Security Minister Omer Barlev held a situational assessment Wednesday to examine the Flag March which is scheduled to be held on Jerusalem Day, which falls out on Mat 29 this year.

The hearing was attended by Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman. At the end of the discussion, Minister Barlev accepted the police's proposal to allow the Flag March to proceed along its usual route through the Damascus Gate towards the Western Wall.

The march's organizers expressed satisfaction with the police's decision to allow the parade to proceed along its usual route.

"We thank the police, who began preparations for the parade on its regular route through the Damascus Gate and the Old City as has been customary for the last few decades," the organizers said.

According to them, the Flag March is the purest expression of the joy of thee reunification of the ancient capital of the Jewish people. "Tens of thousands march, with the flags of Israel, in the capital of Israel, on Jerusalem's holiday. They are happy and dance with abundant love for our people, love for the city of Jerusalem, love for the Land of Israel, and abundant appreciation for the liberators of the city."