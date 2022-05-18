Brooklyn
Brooklyn iStock

A Jewish man was shot in the neck with a BB gun on Monday when a passing SUV opened fire at an Orthodox synagogue in Brooklyn.

Police said that the shots shattered the synagogue’s front window before the shooter fired again at an 18-year old Jewish man on the sidewalk who was wearing traditional Jewish attire.

A pellet from the BB gun struck the man in the neck, leaving a mark, CBS News reported..

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force has opened an investigation.

The incident appears similar to an antisemitic attack that occurred in March during which two Brooklyn yeshiva students were targeted by assailants who shot at them with a BB gun and threw an object at them from a passing car.

That case was also investigated as a hate crime by police.

