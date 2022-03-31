Two yeshiva students were attacked on Tuesday night in Brooklyn by assailants who shot at them with a BB gun and threw an object at them, Yeshiva World News reported.

The two boys said that they were walking in the Flatbush area when a gray Mazda and a white BMW drove by, with the occupants of the BMW shouting antisemitic abuse at them before opening fire with a BB gun and then throwing an unidentified object in their direction. The object his one of the boys in the head.

Neither was injured in the attack.

The boys said that someone in the Mazda filmed the attack as it took place.

The incident is being investigated by Flatbush Shomrim and the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit.