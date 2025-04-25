ההפגנה ב770 מנדי עקיבא

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir delivered an address on Thursday night to hundreds of Chabad Hassidim at the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, New York.

In his address, the Minister discussed the ongoing war in Gaza.

During the Minister's address and as he arrived before it, anti-Israel protesters demonstrated outside the headquarters and clashed with the Hassidim. Following the address, Ben-Gvir participated in a "hisvaadus" gathering and spoke with the hassidim.

Earlier in the day, the Minister met with journalists, students, and businessmen in Manhattan and detailed his positions on the Gaza Strip, Trump's plan, and more.

During the meeting, an anti-Israel protester broke into the room, called Ben-Gvir a Nazi, and chanted "Free Palestine." In response, the Minister smirked, and his security detail forcefully removed the protester.

In addition, he answered questions about the implementation of Trump's plan during a meeting with Jewish community members: "I hope that Netanyahu will take the path of Trump's plan, it's correct, it's real, it's moral, and it's the solution. I recognize the Prime Minister's openness regarding the idea of voluntary emigration, I do everything I can for it to happen, not tomorrow, but yesterday."

credit: דוב בער הכטמן

credit: דוב בער הכטמן

credit: דוב בער הכטמן

credit: דוב בער הכטמן

credit: דוב בער הכטמן

credit: דוב בער הכטמן

credit: דוב בער הכטמן

credit: דוב בער הכטמן