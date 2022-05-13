On Friday, over several hours, IDF, ISA and “Yamam” police forces conducted counterterrorism activity in Burkin village to apprehend individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.

During the counterterrorism activity, armed assailants hurled explosive devices and fired at the forces, who responded with fire. Hits were identified.

During the departure of the forces from the village, a “Yamam” soldier was wounded as a result of a run-in with armed terrorists.



The soldier was evacuated by helicopter to a hospital for further treatment.

IDF soldiers also apprehended a suspect who barricaded himself in his house, using a variety of means. Eventually, the suspect and his brother turned themselves in.During the counterterrorism activity in the city of Jenin, the forces investigated the death of the Palestinian journalist and reconstructed the events at the scene.Five suspects were apprehended overnight and this morning in the Judea and Samaria area, in the towns of Kifl Haris and Burqin. In addition, during searches for weapons in the city of Hebron, the forces located a weapon. The suspects and weapons were transferred to security forces for further questioning.