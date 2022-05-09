MK Mazen Ghanaim of the United Arab List (Ra'am) party has on Monday said that he will recommend the other MKs in his party quit the coalition.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Ghanaim said, "They are sending us a clear message, and they want to put us out. If they want to remove us - then we will leave on our own.

Last week, the Hamas terror group called on Ra'am to quit the coalition and bring down the government.

"We must not provide a safety net to any government which makes decisions which harm Al Aqsa mosque and distributes it temporarily and widely," Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar said then. "Our brothers ... today, you need to make a decision and not just suspend your activities in the Knesset. If you have a conscience - tonight you need to decide."

A few days later, several members of the Shura Council, the Ra'am party's religious advisory body, promoted a resolution to force Ra'am to immediately resign from the coalition while party chairman MK Mansour Abbas is abroad.