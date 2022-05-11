The United Arab List (Ra'am) party on Wednesday afternoon announced its decision to give the current coalition, led by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, another chance.

On Tuesday, the Shura Council, Ra'am's spiritual guide, held a discussion on whether the party should leave the coalition and bring down the government, or remain in the coalition.

The discussion, however, did not lead to a final decision; instead, it was decided to continue the status quo, in which Ra'am is a partner in the coalition but continues its freeze on coalition activities.

Earlier on Wednesday, opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) criticized the current government, pointing out that, "That those who are dependent on terror supporters cannot fight against terrorism."

"A government dependent on the [Islamic] Shura Council of the Muslim Brotherhood cannot defend our citizens and protect our soldiers."