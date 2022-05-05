Officials in the Shura Council, the Ra'am party's religious advisory body, are promoting a resolution to force Ra'am to immediately resign from the coalition while party chairman MK Mansour Abbas is abroad, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the move is being promoted following remarks by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and MKs Nir Orbach and Yomtob Kalfon regarding the ascension of Jews to the Temple Mount compound during Independence Day.

The clashes that broke out this morning between Muslims at the Al Aqsa Mosque and the police also caused parts of the council to intensify their demand to withdraw from the coalition.

Minister Shaked posted a Facebook post in honor of Independence Day in which she encouraged the ascent of Jews to the Temple Mount and noted that "an all-time record was broken" in the number of Jewish visitors to the site this year.

MK Yomtob Kalfon (Yamina) was among the Jews ascending to the Temple Mount on Thursday, Independence Day, after the site was reopened to Jews after being closed for 14 days at the conclusion of Ramadan, as is the established practice for past years.

"Here we are on the Temple Mount, on Independence Day, at the holiest place in the world, where the Kodesh Hakadoshim is situated," Kalfon said. "It's so important that we are able to ascend here; it's an immense privilege that we have earned. I wish to thank everyone who worked to have the Mount opened to Jews today."

As Kalfon entered the Temple Mount plaza, someone shouted out, "History will not forget you for sitting in government with Arabs, for submitting to Hamas."

MK Nir Orbach wrote last night: "We have taken care of the opening of the Temple Mount tomorrow, the Independence Day of the State of Israel."