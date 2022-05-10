The Shura Council of the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement on Tuesday will hold a discussion to examine whether to instruct the United Arab List (Ra'am) party to leave the coalition.

Abbas Zakour, a member of the Shura Council and a former Knesset member, told the Panet website and Panorama newspaper that, "Ra'am has submitted its demands to the government in order to serve our people, and if the government and the one who heads it respond to these demands, then we will continue [to be part of the coalition], and if they do not accept [the demands] then we will leave the coalition."

According to Zakour, the demands are regarding Al Aqsa mosque, policies regarding the demolition of homes and forestation of the Negev, the budget intended for the Arab sector, and the battle against violence and crime in the Arab sector.

"If [the government] does not commit to implementing all of these demands, then we will have no option to leave Ra'am in the coalition," Zakour added

Deputy Mayor of Rahat and number six on Ra'am's party list, Ata Ibn Mediam, opposes the entry of police officers to the Temple Mount, claiming that the Jordanian Waqf, which runs the site, can keep order.

"There is no need for Border Police in Al Aqsa, the Waqf can keep order," he told Kan Reshet Bet. "We must end the entry of settlers. Jews have nothing to do there - you want to pray? Change your religion."