MK Mansour Abbas, who heads the United Arab List (Ra'am) party, on Saturday evening published an Arabic-language post clarifying that whether his party remains in Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition will be decided based on understandings reached between Jordan and Israel.

In the post, Abbas clarified that both remaining in the coalition and his party's position on Al Aqsa mosque will be decided at the joint meeting between the two countries.

According to Abbas, he has already informed both Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) of his intentions.

Likud MK Shlomo Karhi responded to Abbas' statements, saying, "The supporting pillar of Bennett and Lapid's coalition of craziness is not afraid to announce unashamedly that the interests of a foreign country take precedence, from his perspective, over the interests of the State of Israel."

"This is a betrayal of the country. And the group of charlatans which has taken control of the steering wheel and continues as if nothing happened will be held to account for that. Members of the former right, save yourselves before it is too late."