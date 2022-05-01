According to a report by Kan Bet news, Ra'am party head MK Mansour Abbas is demanding that the status quo on the Temple Mount be "amended" as a condition for his return to the coalition.

Abbas has thus far refrained from actually leaving the coalition, despite calls for him to do so from significant figures within the Arab-Israeli world, but his party has been boycotting Knesset and Committee debates in a "freeze" of compliance with coalition discipline.

According to the report, Abbas met with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid last week and told him that his United Arab List party would defer to the Jordanians with all matters pertaining to the Temple Mount. Ra'am now intends for Jordan to present a list of its demands, and only Israeli acquiescence will, apparently, enable Ra'am to return to the government.

Last week, Abbas met with King Abdullah of Jordan to discuss, among other things, Jordanian demands for the Temple Mount including enhanced presence of Waqf officials and restricted entry for Israeli security forces.

Also last week, Abbas boycotted a meet of coalition party heads that was held on Thursday. The coalition is already in crisis due to the defection of Yamina MK Idit Silman, which cost the government its majority; it now only has 60 votes to the opposition's 60. According to sources within the Yamina party, Yamina prefers that Ra'am and Abbas cause the ultimate dissolution of the government (rather than the defection of another right-wing MK causing the government to collapse), as such a scenario would leave Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the helm during the transition period leading up to new elections; other scenarios would see Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid taking the helm instead.