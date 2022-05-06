Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a security consultation on Thursday night together with the Defense Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Public Security Minister, the Israel Police Inspector General, the ISA Director, the Mossad Director and other senior officials.

The chain of events of the terrorist attack that took place in Elad was presented, as were the efforts currently underway to locate the terrorists.

In addition, it was decided to continue the operational activities of the Israel Police, the Israel Defense Forces and the ISA in the coming hours and days.

"Our enemies have embarked on a murderous campaign against Jews wherever they are. Their goal is to break our spirit but they will fail. We will get our hands on the terrorists and those who aid and abet them, and ensure they pay the price. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those who were murdered," said Bennett.

Three people were murdered in Thursday evening’s terrorist attack in a park near Ibn Gvirol Street in Elad, after they were attacked by two terrorists with an axe and a firearm at several points in the city.

Two others were seriously injured, one person suffered moderate injuries, and one person suffered light injuries. They were evacuated to Sheba Tel Hashomer and Beilinson Hospitals.