Iranian state media said on Wednesday that the regime plans to execute a Swedish-Iranian national by May 21 who was sentenced to death for allegedly spying for Israeli intelligence.

The report by Iran’s ISNA news agency said that disaster medicine doctor Ahmadreza Djalali, who was arrested in 2016 during an academic visit to Iran, will be executed later in May.

Sweden’s foreign ministry has yet to comment but has issued previous condemnations of the death sentence given to Djalali.

The announcement of Djalali’s looming execution came as former Iranian prosecutor Hamid Noury faced a life sentence in Sweden for international war crimes and human rights abuses. Noury was arrested by Swedish authorities in 2019, according to Reuters.

Swedish prosecutors have accused Noury of involvement in the government sanctioned murder of political prisoners in 1988 held at Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran.

On Monday, the Iranian foreign minister summoned Sweden’s ambassador, telling him Iran objected “to the baseless and fabricated accusations that the Swedish prosecutor made against Iran during Noury’s court case,” ISNA reported.