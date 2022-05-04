A number of bereaved parents sent apology messages to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), after she was screamed at during a memorial ceremony in the Segula military cemetery in Petah Tikva, Israel Hayom reported.

Yossi Tzur and Yossi Mandelowitz, two fathers who lost their sons, wrote to Shaked saying, "Today is Memorial Day, and it is not easy for us to handle such political issues which revolve around political disagreements."

"And despite this, we feel that we cannot remain quiet in light of a callous outburst such as what happened today in Petah Tikva at the ceremony during which you honored the families with your presence as a representative of the government, of the State of Israel. We would like to thank you for your restrained response and your understanding of the outburst, despite its great force."

"We know how much you do for the bereaved families, and it is a shame that a few noisemakers should ruin such a holy and important day."

Earlier on Tuesday, an attendee at the memorial ceremony in Petah Tikva yelled at Shaked as she spoke, screaming, "Shame on you, disgusting!"