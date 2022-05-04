Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's (Yamina) speech at the memorial ceremony in the Segula military cemetery in Petah Tikva was disrupted by one of the attendees, who shouted, "Shame on you, disgusting!" to her as she spoke.

The shouts were in protest of Shaked's participation in the current government.

Shaked responded, "The families are holy, and it is permitted to voice criticism and pain."

During her speech, Shaked said, "We owe the greatest debt to those who were killed for the holiness of the nation and the land. They are the ones who allowed and allow us to continue to live. And life here is strong."

"Yes, we live on a land where both flowers and thorns grow. Yes, we live in a hostile environment, always on the alert, even while we are suffering losses. But look and see: The State of Israel is the fulfillment of all generations' dreams."

"On this holy day, we bow our heads to the sacrifice which the creation of Israel has cost us. We cry. We mourn the fallen. We embrace the families. We bandage the wounds of our beloved and injured Land. But we also know that the sacrifice of those who left us was not in vain.

"We look around, at the blossoming island which was set up here in the heart of the population which did not want us and does not want us, but which will have to make peace with our existence - and we know that there is reward for our actions."