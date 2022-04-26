Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, on Monday addressed the UN Security Council during a meeting on the Middle East, which focused on the situation in Jerusalem and the Temple Mount.

Following the Council's refusal to let Ambassador Erdan present videos from the Temple Mount during his remarks, the Ambassador held a media stakeout before the meeting in which he presented the truth about what is taking place on the Temple Mount to the international media.

Ambassador Erdan also sent letters to the Security Council members and the Israeli Mission distributed footage proving what happened on the Temple Mount and in the Al-Aqsa Mosque so there would not be claims that members had not had an opportunity to see what had taken place on the Temple Mount.

In his speech, Ambassador Erdan criticized the Council for wasting its time dealing with Palestinian lies and for some members' adoption of the false Hamas and Islamic Jihad narrative blaming Israel. He made clear that the adoption of this narrative encourages terror organizations to continue expanding their attacks on Israel, as has been evident in recent days with rockets fired from Gaza and a rocket fired from Lebanon. Additionally, Ambassador Erdan pointedly asked why the Council and the United Nations have not immediately condemned these rockets.

Prior to the meeting, Ambassador Erdan held a media stakeout outside the Security Council during which he presented the international media with footage taken from security cameras documenting what happened on the Temple Mount. The videos, which showed Palestinians attacking Jews and police with stones, firecrackers, and fireworks, proved beyond any doubt that Palestinian extremists are solely responsible for the violence on the Temple Mount.

During the media stakeout, Ambassador Erdan said, "All of the events on the Temple Mount have been captured on camera. Photos and video footage showing exactly who is to blame for the chaos and violence are accessible to all, yet when I requested to show this footage to the members of the Council at the debate, I was sadly denied…If I can’t share the footage with the Council, I will share a short video with you all here as I am sure that you will all spread the truth on your platforms."

Following the footage, Ambassador Erdan said, "As you saw, the only ones, the only ones, violating the status quo on the Temple Mount are the Palestinian terror groups inflaming the holy sites. Israel will not allow terrorists to prevent any worshippers – of any faith – to exercise their right to pray, and Israel will not stand idly by as terrorists convert holy sites into battlefields."

In his speech to the Security Council, Ambassador Erdan said, "While Israeli police go to great lengths to preserve the sanctity of the Temple Mount, the polar opposite can be said of the Palestinian terrorists. They defile their mosque with rocks and firebombs. They desecrate it with barricades made of trash. They sully it with riots and violence. All for the sake of hijacking the holy site and inflaming Jerusalem in order to gain political favor within Palestinian society."