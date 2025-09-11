Israel's ambassador to the US and the UN and former minister Gilad Erdan revealed yesterday (Wednesday) on Channel 12 that while serving as ambassador he received messages from the National Security Council asking him not to criticize Qatar.

He added that he received approaches from ambassadors of Arab countries who did not understand how Israel maintained such a close relationship with Qatar.

He also accused the Mossad of not leading the strike, because of "commitments and personal relationships" that had developed over the years with the country.

Erdan asserted that Israel should have acted against the Qataris immediately after the October 7th massacre. "All our security forces, the Prime Minister's Office, the Mossad, and others, were wrong and danced with that devil called Qatar."

Regarding the massacre itself, he declared, "I think this should have happened long ago, and it should have been accompanied by a delegitimization campaign that Israel should have led immediately after the massacre."