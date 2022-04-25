The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday on the Middle East to discuss the situation in Jerusalem, among other recent developments in the region, and hear a report from UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland.

Over the weekend, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, sent a poignant letter to the members of the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, detailing the chain of events that have taken place on the Temple Mount and Jerusalem.

Ambassador Erdan detailed how Palestinian terror organizations, through Palestinian rioters, desecrated the Al-Aqsa Mosque and brought in weapons to attack civilians and police.

In the letter, Ambassador Erdan demanded that the Security Council condemn the Palestinian incitement leading to violence and the violations of the freedom of worship, and that it would not give a hand to the false Palestinian narrative, on behalf of Hamas, which justifies rocket fire on civilians due to the events in Jerusalem.

The letter further clarified that no moral comparison should be made between murderous terror organizations and a law-abiding democracy.

Prior to the meeting tomorrow, Ambassador Erdan asked the UN to show the members of the Council security videos from the Temple Mount to prove the true order of events and expose the Palestinian lies about Israeli actions.