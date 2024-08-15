Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan was interviewed on Wednesday night on the Standpoint with Gabe Groisman podcast.

During the interview, Erdan and Groismam discuss the current geopolitical situation, the role of the United Nations, and the future of Israel. Erdan criticized the bias and perversion of morality at the UN and emphasized the need for Israel to defend itself against its enemies.

They also touched on the divide within the Democratic Party on the issue of support for Israel and the importance of connecting with different communities in the United States. In addition, they discussed the impact of the 2005 disengagement plan in Gaza.

Erdan called the UN a "sh-t show" and stated that one of his goals as ambassador was to "erode the UN's credibility, to expose the true face, to show the world that they cannot serve the original purpose of the UN."

Addressing the causes of the Swords of Iron War and the Hamas massacre of October 7, Erdan called the 2005 Gaza Disengagement the "original sin" that ultimately led to the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

"[It] was a terrible mistake because it sent a message of weakness to the radical Palestinians, becuase they understood it as weakness that we were withdrawing unilaterally, withdrawing under fire. It's not a coincidence that a few months later Hamas got elected. It's not a coincidence that another few months later, they threw all the Palestinian Authority representatives off rooftops," he said. "Since then, you have Hamas in power there, oppressing the people in Gaza."

"The Disengagement is the original sin that led later to October 7," Erdan said.