After it was closed on Sunday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz decided on Sunday evening that the Erez crossing to Gaza will remain closed to workers and traders on Monday, amid the security escalation in the Gaza Strip, in which a number of rockets were fired at the Gaza envelope.

Gantz on Sunday afternoon held an assessment of the situation in the Southern Command with the participation of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar, the head of the Southern Command, and other defense officials.

Earlier, the Defense Minister held a working meeting with Be'er Sheva Mayor Rubik Danilovich regarding the various challenges of the region.

At the conclusion of the assessment, Gantz said, "I have now completed an assessment of the situation in the Southern Command. The security forces continue to deploy and operate in all sectors to protect Israeli citizens. Ramadan is supposed to be a holiday of prayer and family gathering. Unfortunately there are those who hold in their hands rocks and firebombs instead of holy books. Israel works against them, and at the same time, allows freedom of worship. In recent days, terrorist organizations in Gaza have fired on Israeli territory and the responsibility for this lies with Hamas."

"Israel is the strongest country in the region," Gantz added. "We will continue to show civic and economic generosity only if security stability is maintained. Terrorist organizations and perpetrators of incitement must remember: Whoever has an unstable economic, civilian and military situation will be severely harmed by any upheaval. Israel has the ability and will continue to use its power and the variety of means at its disposal in a way that it sees fit."