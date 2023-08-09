Defense Ministry security personnel have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 10 reconnaissance drones concealed within a black bag inside a minibus at the Erez Crossing.

The drones are suspected to have been intended for reconnaissance purposes by terrorist groups operating within Gaza.

The vigilant security guards and K9 Unit at the Erez Crossing were responsible for preventing this smuggling attempt.

During the inspection of the vehicle, a specially trained canine detected the suspicious package and indicated its presence by sitting on it.

The incident has been transferred to security forces for further investigation.