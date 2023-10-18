Workers of the Crossings Administration at the Ministry of Defense returned on Tuesday to the Erez crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip for the first time since the outbreak of the war.

The workers arrived at the scene in order to assess the damage and document the enormous destruction caused by Hamas terrorists to the crossing during the October 7 attack on Israel.

The Erez crossing had been used for the entry of thousands of Gazan residents every day to Israel for work, commerce and medical treatments.