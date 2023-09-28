The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Wednesday evening that, starting on Thursday, Palestinian Arab workers will be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip via the Erez crossing.

The crossing had remained closed in recent days following the escalation of the riots at the Gaza border.

"The continuation of the civilian policy will be possible based on the assessment of the security situation and on stability," said COGAT.

Earlier on Wednesday, two fires broke out in the Be'eri Forest, located in the Gaza envelope, likely as a result of incendiary balloons which were fired by terrorists from the Gaza Strip. KKL-JNF fire crews arrived at the scene and worked to extinguish the fire.

On Tuesday, dozens of Palestinian Arabs rioted along the fence on the Gaza border.

At the same time, terrorists launched incendiary balloons towards Israeli communities near the border, which caused a fire in the area of the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council.

Several rioters crossed the fence from Gaza into Israeli territory, set fire to a military post and returned to Gazan territory unharmed.

On Monday, an IDF UAV struck a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization. The post was located near the area from which assailants opened fire toward IDF soldiers during a violent riot.