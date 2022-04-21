In the Torah portion (parsha) of Acharei Mot, we have the very famous rule and concept of "chukot hagoyim" - not imitating the nations around us.

When looking at those few pesukim (verses) that teach us this, it's very clear that the Torah is trying to emphasize something.

First of all, it mentions three times, "I am your G-d." Besides that, the statements in the pesukim are very repetitive themselves, saying again and again - in different ways - don't imitate them, you have your way.

Why is that? What is behind this concept of "chukot hagoyim," not imitating the nations around us?