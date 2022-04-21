Former US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt on Thursday morning called on all parties involved in the Israel-Gaza conflict to "stop the diplomatic ballet dance" and "acknowledge reality."

Greenblatt's statements were a response to a tweet by the US Embassy in Jordan which stated that, "AA/S Lempert and DAS Amr met today with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to discuss the importance of reducing tensions in Jerusalem and of all exercising restraint, avoiding provocative actions and rhetoric, and upholding the historic status quo at Jerusalem’s holy places."

Greenblatt said, "While I think that Yael Lempert & Hady Amr having these meetings is not unreasonable, the main provocateur here is Hamas. So there’s little that they can do, since no one has any solutions for how to deal with Hamas & the fires they constantly light."

"Let’s remember that," Greenblatt urged, adding, "I hope no one from the US government is putting pressure on Israel to stop Israel from trying as best as it can to keep people safe."

"Israel has always tried its best to protect the holy sites for the benefit of all."

"Oh, and by the way, mentioning the 'historic status quo' (another oft-used term is the 'legal status quo') is a waste of time. Each interested party interprets these things differently. Let’s stop the diplomatic ballet dance on that point & acknowledge reality."

Earlier this week, Jordan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement warning that alleged "continued encroachments of Israel that are designed to alter the historic status quo at the Al Aqsa Mosque are causing a dangerous escalation."

That same day, Jordan abruptly closed its entry and exit points, leaving hundreds of Israelis stranded and unable to return home.

Meanwhile, at a parliamentary session, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh encouraged violence towards Israelis, saying, "I congratulate all Palestinians and all Jordanian Islamic Waqf workers who stand as tall as a turret and those who throw stones at pro-Zionists who defile the al-Aqsa Mosque in the security of the Israeli occupation government."

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), emphasizing "the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza by exercising restraint and refraining from actions that escalate tensions, including at Jerusalem’s Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount."

"Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of Palestinians and Israelis working to end the cycle of violence by refraining from actions and rhetoric that escalate tensions," the statement said.